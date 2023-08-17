Jamie Foxx says he’s ‘starting to feel like myself’ after health scare

Actor Jamie Foxx

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actor Jamie Foxx said Wednesday that he is “startin to feel like myself” four months after he was hospitalized for an unspecified medical issue.

Foxx shared images of himself wearing a crocheted bucket hat and carrying a pair of red sandals on Instagram, writing, “You’re lookin at a man who is thankful.”

“It’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light,” he wrote. “I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant.”

He added, “GOD IS GOOD… all day every day.”

The award-winning actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, wrote in an Instagram post on April 12 that her father had “experienced a medical complication” the day before. Neither she nor her father have shared details surrounding the medical scare.

Last month, Foxx said in a video posted on Instagram that he “went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through.”

“I know a lot of people were waiting, you know, or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man,” he said. “You know, I want you to see me laughing and having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

He denied rumors that he had been left blind or paralyzed by his illness, though he added that he “went to hell and back.”

“My road to recovery had some potholes as well but I’m coming back and I’m able to work,” he said, thanking supporters.

