Jacoby Jones’ cause of death released

Jacoby Jones returns the opening kick-off for the second half 108-yards for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The cause of death for Jacoby Jones has been released.

TMZ was the first to report that the former Ravens receiver died of heart disease caused by long-term high blood pressure or hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

His manner of death was listed as natural, WDSU reported.

Jones, 40, was found dead at his home in New Orleans in July, The Associated Press reported. It was just three days after his birthday, Sports Illustrated reported.

His death had been announced by the Houston Texans, but he also played for the San Diego Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Ravens over his seven-year NFL career.

Jones may be best known for his 108-yard kickoff return in 2013, which is the record for the longest touchdown in Super Bowl history, the AP reported.

He also had an amazing catch of a 70-yard touchdown pass with only 31 seconds remaining in the game against the Denver Broncos in January 2013. The play was called the “Mile High Miracle” and sent the game into overtime. Eventually, the Ravens were victorious after double overtime.

The team eventually made it to the Super Bowl 47 that same year, which was played in his hometown of New Orleans, playing in front of family members in the stands.

“My favorite football play was when Jacoby was talking to his mom in the end zone, just before a late-game kickoff return against the Vikings in a snowstorm shootout. Jacoby then raced to catch the ball and run it back for a touchdown,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement, the AP reported. “My favorite Jacoby personal moment was every time I saw his smiling face full of joy.”





