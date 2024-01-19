Jack Burke Jr., oldest living Masters champion, dies at 100

Jack Burke Jr. dies FILE PHOTO: Golfer Jack Burke, Jr., 1956 Masters Champion, poses for a portrait on August 27, 2004 at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas. He died at the age of 100. (Photo by Darren Carroll/Getty Images) (Darren Carroll/Getty Images)

Jack Burke Jr., the oldest living Masters champion and a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, died Friday in Houston, according to The Associated Press. He was 100.

Steve Timms, the CEO and president of the Houston Golf Association, confirmed news of Burke’s death on Friday after speaking to the longtime golfer’s wife, the AP reported.

Burke, who was born in Fort Worth, Texas on Jan. 29, 1923, died just days before his 101st birthday, according to the Golf Channel.

