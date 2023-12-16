Jack Axelrod, ‘General Hospital’ actor, dead at 93

Jack Axelrod: The veteran of television and film, who played a crime boss on "General Hospital," died Nov. 28 in Los Angeles. He was 93. (Byron Cohen via Getty Images)

Jack Axelrod, who played a crime boss on “General Hospital” and had scene-stealing guest spots on “Grey’s Anatomy” and “My Name is Earl,” died Nov. 28. He was 93.

The actor died of natural causes in Los Angeles, his representative, Jennifer Garland, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Axelrod portrayed crime boss Victor Jerome in 40 episodes of “General Hospital” from 1987 to 1989, according to IMDb.com.

On the comedy series “My Name is Earl,” Axelrod appeared in eight episodes as the “Electrolarynx Guy” between 2005 and 2008, IMDb.com reported.

Axelrod stole scenes in three episodes of Grey’s Anatomy as patient Charlie Yost, who was in a semi-conscious state at the hospital before dying as he was about to leave in a wheelchair, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Born in Los Angeles on Jan. 25, 1930, Axelrod served as a corporal in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany from 1953 to 1955, the entertainment news website reported.

The actor appeared in the comedy “Bananas” in 1971, and his résumé also included roles in “Hancock” (2008), “Winged Creatures” (2008), “Little Fockers” (2010), “Super 8″ (2011), “J. Edgar” (2011) and “The Lone Ranger” (2013), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to TVLine, Axelrod appeared on several television series, including Axelrod appeared in countless other series including “Dallas,” “Dynasty,” “Night Court,” “Knots Landing,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Boy Meets World,” “Frasier,” “The Help,” “Scrubs,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Hawthorne,” “Shameless,” “NCIS,” “Hawaii: Five-0″ and “Modern Family.”

