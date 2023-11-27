Israel-Hamas war: Truce extended by 2 days

Israel-Hamas war Members of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) work at a staging area near the border of Gaza as a four day cease fire between Israel and members of Hamas holds for the release of prisoners and hostages on November 27, 2023 outside of the city of Sedero in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend a four-day humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip, according to Qatar’s foreign ministry.

In a statement, a spokesman for the ministry said an agreement was reached Monday to extend the ceasefire for two more days.

A Hamas official confirmed the extension in a phone call with Reuters.

“An agreement has been reached with the brothers in Qatar and Egypt to extend the temporary humanitarian truce by two more days, with the same conditions as in the previous truce,” the official said.

Hamas captured about 240 hostages on Oct. 7, during an unexpected attack on Israel, according to The Associated Press. As of Monday morning, 62 hostages had been released. One other was freed by Israeli forces and two have been found dead in Gaza, the AP reported.

Israel has released 117 Palestinian prisoners since Friday, when the ceasefire began. All those released have been identified as women and children, according to NPR and Qatari officials.

Thousands of people have died since the start of the conflict, although exact numbers remained unclear Monday.

