Iranian missiles strike Tel Aviv, Haifa; Israel hits command center

PETACH TIKVAH, ISRAEL - JUNE 16: A view of a damaged building after an overnight missile fired from Iran strike, on June 16, 2025 in Petach Tikvah, Israel. Iran launched a retaliatory missile strike on Israel starting late on June 13, after a series of Israeli airstrikes earlier in the day targeted Iranian military and nuclear sites, as well as top military officials. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

The barrage of missiles fired between Israel and Iran continued into a fourth day, with Israel saying it hit an Iranian command center, while Iran hit populated areas of Israel, killing at least eight people.

Israeli officials said it can now fly over Tehran safely after destroying more than 120 surface-to-surface missile launchers, or about a third of the total number of launchers, The Associated Press reported.

“At this time, we can say that we have achieved full aerial superiority over Tehran’s skies,” Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said, adding that the strikes “amount to a deep and comprehensive blow to the Iranian threat.”

Israel also damaged the Quds Force, or the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, command centers, which had been coordinating Iran’s attacks against Israel.

Iranian officials said a hospital in Kermanshah, Iran, was damaged on Monday, CNN reported. But Israel Defense Forces told the news outlet that it was “not aware of any attack that happened on a hospital in Iran.”

Iran said it launched about 100 missiles in response to Israel’s attacks that killed at least 224 people in the country since Friday. One missile hit near the American consulate in Tel Aviv, causing some damage but no injuries, The New York Times reported.

One also hit Israel’s largest oil refinery in Haifa Bay. The missile strike caused a fire, trapping some people in the area, the newspaper reported.

Iran has said it will not negotiate with the U.S. while Israel continues its attack and until Tehran has completed its missions, without disclosing what Iran has planned, CNN reported.

