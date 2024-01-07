Investigators identify body found in freezer last month as woman believed to be missing for 9 years

Woman identified: The body of Mary Margaret Haxby-Jones was identified after officials found the woman in a freezer last month. (Alex_Schmidt/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SAN DIEGO — Authorities say the body of a woman has been identified after her body was found last month in a chest freezer at a house in San Diego.

The San Diego Police Department said that they have been working with the medical examiner’s office and have been able to identify the body as Mary Margaret Haxby-Jones, 81. Investigators believe that she once lived at the address where her body was found.

Haxby-Jones’ body was found on Dec. 22 by out-of-town family members related to someone currently living at the house at the 4900 block of Zion Avenue, KNSD reported.

Haxby-Jones’ body was found inside of a chest freezer, police said.

It is not clear when she died but investigators believe she may have been dead or missing for up to nine years, according to KNSD.

San Diego Police Lt. Jud Campbell said the department does not know if a missing person report was filed, according to the news outlet.

Investigators are continuing to treat the investigation as a suspicious death because of the circumstances of how her body was found, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Police said there was no obvious traumatic injury to the body.

