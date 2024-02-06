Initial report on Boeing 737 Max 9 midair blowout expected Tuesday

NTSB investigates after door plug blown off Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 In this National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) handout, an opening is seen in the fuselage of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, a Boeing 737 Max 9, on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Portland, Oregon. A door-sized section near the rear of the plane blew off 10 minutes after Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 took off from Portland, Oregon on January 5 on its way to Ontario, California. (Handout/NTSB via Getty Images)

The National Transportation Safety Board plans to release a preliminary report Tuesday on the incident that left an Alaska Airlines plane with a gaping hole in its fuselage midflight last month.

Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 was forced to make an emergency landing on Jan. 5, shortly after taking off from Oregon’s Portland International Airport, after a door plug blew off the jetliner as it was ascending for a trip to California. No injuries were reported on the plane, which was carrying 171 passengers and six crew members at the time.

Officials said the door plug and two cellphones blown from the plane were later found in the Portland area.

The NTSB has been investigating and expects to release its initial report around 2 p.m. ET Tuesday, authorities said.

The preliminary report on the Jan. 5 Alaska Airlines flight 1282 door plug accident will be posted at approximately 2 pm ET today on the NTSB investigation web page: https://t.co/nK5xY7ly9D. A link to the report will also be tweeted here. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) February 6, 2024

The Jan. 5 incident prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to ground similar Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners to allow for inspections. The planes, which are flown by Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, were cleared to return to service in late January, Reuters reported.

The FAA is also investigating the incident with a focus on Boeing’s safety procedures and compliance with the agency’s regulations.

