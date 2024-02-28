If you pay Netflix through Apple you need to change your method of payment

Netflix will no longer accept Apple payment FILE PHOTO: Billing your streaming subscription through Apple’s iTunes or app store will no longer be an option for customers. (stockcam/Getty Images)

If you pay your Netflix bill by using Apple iTunes or its app store you will have to choose another payment method soon, or you will lose access to your account.

Especially if you have a basic plan, according to the company’s website.

If a new payment method is not added by the user’s next billing cycle, they will not be able to continue using the streaming service, company spokesperson MoMo Zhou told USA Today on Tuesday.

The change comes after customers who used Apple payments in 2018 were grandfathered in when Netflix announced that it would no longer accept payments from Apple, CNN reported.

According to Zhou, the United States and Canada will be among the countries impacted by the recent billing change. It’s unclear why Netflix has decided to stop using Apple’s payment services.

Netflix subscribers will need to update their payment method, adding a credit or debit card by the next monthly renewal date.

If you are unsure how you pay your Netflix subscription, you can go to your account on the company’s website and see how your bill is paid.

