‘I love you, Pat’: Vanna White bids ‘Wheel of Fortune’s’ Pat Sajak tearful goodbye

Vanna White has said goodbye to her co-host of four decades, Pat Sajak.

Sajak’s last “Wheel of Fortune” airs Friday.

In White’s emotional tribute to her on-air partner, she talked about Sajak not only during their on-air time together, but also in their friendship that started in the 1980s and continues to this day, The Associated Press reported. They have appeared on “Wheel of Fortune” for more than 8,000 episodes.

“As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you’ll still be close by. You’re like a brother to me and I consider you a true lifelong friend who I will always adore,” she said. “I love you, Pat.”

White, holding back tears, said that the “memories, milestones and life events we shared with our families, outside the studio, are my favorite.

The two-minute video, captioned, “It’s not a goodbye, it’s just a see you later,” was shared on “Wheel of Fortune’s” YouTube channel on Thursday, the day before Sajak’s final broadcast.

Sajak, watching the farewell from the “Wheel of Fortune” stage, said, “Oh my” before he and White hugged, USA Today reported.

Sajak said last year that the show’s 41st season would be his last. White will remain on the show, revealing the letters to the nightly puzzles alongside Ryan Seacrest.

At the time, Sajak said that “the time has come” and that “it’s been a wonderful ride,” “Good Morning America” reported. He told his daughter, the show’s social media correspondent, that he’s “had time to sort of get used to” it and that it has “been a little bit wistful and all that.”

Sajak will give his own goodbye during Friday’s broadcast, according to USA Today. The episode was taped in April, Fox News reported.

