‘I got Coldplayed’: Expressive Vols fan who skipped work to attend game caught on camera

More than 100,000 Tennessee fans attended the Sept. 13 game against Georgia -- but one loyal Vols fan stood out.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man whose anguished expressions during the fourth quarter of a nationally televised college football game between his beloved Volunteers and the University of Georgia went viral and was seen by millions of fans -- including his boss.

Jeff Comeaux, a Knoxville native and lifelong Tennessee fan, skipped work to watch the Vols battle Georgia on Sept. 13 at Neyland Stadium.

He became the darling of college football fans with his animated expressions, grimaces and arm folding as the Vols attempted to upset the No. 3 Bulldogs. A late 43-yard field goal attempt by Max Gilbert that would have won the game as time expired in regulation sailed wide right, and Georgia won the game 44-41 in overtime on Josh McCray’s 1-yard touchdown run.

Wait…. This man called out of work to go to the game and went viral ?!?!? https://t.co/wPaPBifb6x — Him (@OutOfKenTroll) September 18, 2025

“I think when he missed it, this was the ‘ugh’ and I crossed my arms,” Comeaux told WBIR, describing one of the key moments that caught viewers’ attention.

Comeaux did not realize that he had become a star, as television cameras and the scoreboard captured his emotions. But when he turned on his cellphone, it was flooded with text messages.

“When I first got it turned on I had about 270 texts, and then within 30 minutes it was more than 300,” he told WBIR. “At this point it’s probably 500.”

Comeaux was also a sudden celebrity as he left Neyland Stadium in Knoxville and was walking through Circle Park.

Knoxville man goes viral after becoming face of Vols-Georgia game Knoxville native Jeff Comeaux went viral during the Tennessee-Georgia game after TV cameras captured his animated reactions. https://t.co/NQRlDwDSuu — S. Daniel Carter (@sdccampussafety) September 16, 2025

“Some guy stood up and said, ‘That’s the guy!’ and I was like, What did I do? Like I robbed a bank or something,” Comeaux told the television station.

Comeaux quickly became an internet sensation, with dozens of memes portraying his antics -- including one meme that showed him wearing red and black Bulldogs attire.

He had been given a ticket to attend the game and skipped work. Unfortunately, his boss was watching the contest between the two Southeastern Conference rivals and saw his employee.

“I got to a point where the best thing to do was call in sick that day,” Comeaux told WBIR. “And then I’m all over national TV.”

Comeaux’s moment of fame came two months after a CEO and his female employee were caught on a kissing cam during a Coldplay concert.

“My guys at work, I thank you for understanding,” he said, adding that his boss got a good laugh at Comeaux’s sudden celebrity.

“I got Coldplayed,” Comeaux told WBIR.

Comeaux’s moment of fame came two months after a CEO and his female employee were caught on a kissing cam during a Coldplay concert. Both were married, but not to each other.

Comeaux, meanwhile, has been married to the Vols since the late 1980s. From 1989 to 2003 he attended every rivalry game involving Tennessee -- against Georgia, Alabama and Florida. The only game he missed was a 1998 game between the Vols and the Gators.

And while the Tennessee-Georgia rivalry remains fierce, both sides agreed that Comeaux was a unifying figure.

“For the most part, everyone has been great. Everyone says ‘you’re my soul, you’re my spirit animal,’” he told WBIR. “I’ve gotten a lot of comments from Georgia fans as well as Tennessee fans.”

© 2025 Cox Media Group