Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal gun charges

Hunter Biden, the president’s son, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three federal gun charges from 2018.

He entered the plea during an arraignment in Delaware, according to The Associated Press, CNN and court records.

A grand jury last month indicted Biden on three charges, accusing him of lying about his drug use while buying a Colt Cobra 38 special in October 2018. Authorities said he had the gun for less than two weeks before he got rid of it.

At the time, Biden was regularly abusing crack cocaine, The Washington Post reported.

Biden’s attorneys have said that he did not break the law and suggested that the charges are politically motivated, according to the AP. Over the summer, Biden planned to plead guilty to a pair of federal tax charges and admit that he had a firearm while he was using or addicted to a controlled substance. However, he pleaded not guilty after a judge rejected the deal — which Republicans had criticized as a “sweetheart deal” — that had been reached with prosecutors.

