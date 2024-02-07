Cans of soda on roadway after crash Hundreds of cans of Dr. Pepper, 7 Up poured onto roadway after semi-truck overturns (Nevada State Police/Nevada State Police)

RENO, Nev. — The semi-truck flipped onto its side around 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

The truck was carrying crates of Dr. Pepper and 7 Up soda which ended up all over the roadway on Interstate 80 in Reno, Nevada, according to KRNV.

The Nevada State Police said that the westbound and eastbound lanes were reduced in the area and recommended that drivers find another route. There happened to be multiple crashes in the area including the semi-truck at the time.

I80 near Boomtown (between Mogul and Garson) westbound & eastbound reduced to one lane of travel due to multiple crashes in the area. Expect delays. Use an alternate route if possible. Slow down and stay safe! #Reno pic.twitter.com/BuSotkuNvx — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) February 5, 2024

Nevada Highway Patrol did not provide any additional information about the crash but insisted that bad weather was to blame, KOLO reported.

Authorities said that there were no injuries involved in the crash.

