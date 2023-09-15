Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness split after 27 years of marriage

Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, have decided to end their marriage.
“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the Australian couple said in a statement to People.
“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives,” the statement continued.
The statement was signed by the couple, who said it would be the “sole statement either of us will make,” according to CNN.
Jackman and Furness got married in 1996, 27 years ago, CNN reported. The couple share two children: Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.
The couple met on the set of a television show called “Corelli” in 1995, according to CNN.
