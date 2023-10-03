House to vote on whether to oust Speaker McCarthy

Kevin McCarthy Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters following a House Republican conference meeting in the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 03, 2023 in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives is voting Tuesday on whether to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy amid a challenge from fellow Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz.

McCarthy told reporters that he planned to call a vote Tuesday, one day after the Florida lawmaker filed a “motion to vacate.” The motion marked the first time a formal resolution has been filed to remove a speaker since 1910, according to The Washington Post.

How historic is Tuesday’s vote?

Update 3:15 p.m. EDT Oct. 3: When the House votes Tuesday on whether to oust McCarthy from his role as House speaker, it will mark only the second time that such a vote has officially come to the House floor.

It has been more than 100 years since the House last considered a motion to vacate.

Motion to kill Gaetz’s measure fails

Update 2:50 p.m. EDT Oct. 3: An effort to block the motion to vacate threatening McCarthy’s role as speaker failed in a 218-208 vote on Tuesday.

House to move ahead with 1 hour of debate on Gaetz motion to vacate pic.twitter.com/QVd7eAUvAr — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) October 3, 2023

The vote kicked off an hour of debate over the motion.

Which Republicans have said they will vote to oust McCarthy?

Update 2:40 p.m. EDT Oct. 3: Six Republicans in the House have indicated that they will vote in favor of removing McCarthy from the speakership, CNN reported.

The news network identified the lawmakers as:

Matt Gaetz of Florida

Victoria Spartz of Indiana

Eli Crane of Arizona

Nancy Mace of South Carolina

Bob Good of Virginia

Matt Rosendale of Montana

House voting on measure to table Gaetz’s motion

Update 2:35 p.m. EDT Oct. 3: The House has begun to vote on an attempt to stop the motion to remove McCarthy as House speaker, The Guardian reported.

If the motion passes, the California Republican will remain in the speaker’s chair.

LIVE on C-SPAN: House votes on motion to table (kill) @RepMattGaetz's (R-FL) motion to oust @SpeakerMcCarthy (R-CA). Simple majority needed. https://t.co/07FJk92WnP pic.twitter.com/jxhOl6jEGH — CSPAN (@cspan) October 3, 2023

How does a motion to vacate work?

Update 2:25 p.m. EDT Oct. 3: The House is expected to vote Tuesday on a motion to vacate that could remove McCarthy from the speakership role that he won 10 months ago.

The process began Monday when Gaetz filed the motion.

Original report: On Tuesday, McCarthy said he did not plan to ask for Democrats to support keeping him as House speaker. Five Republicans and all Democrats in the House would have to vote to oust him for him to lose his position.

“If I counted how many times somebody wanted to knock me out, I would have been gone a long time ago,” the House speaker told reporters. Later, he added, “At the end of the day, if you throw a speaker out that has 99% of their conference, that kept government open and paid the troops, I think we’re in a really bad place for how we’re going to run Congress.”

Speaker McCarthy (R-CA): "Keeping government open and paying our troops was the right decision. I stand by that decision. And at the end of the day, if I have to lose my job over it, so be it."



Vote on motion to oust the speaker LIVE ~2pm ET on C-SPAN: https://t.co/KbLxgTGJmO pic.twitter.com/IBOEznbPrR — CSPAN (@cspan) October 3, 2023

The attempt to remove McCarthy comes after the House passed a bill to fund the government through Nov. 17 with support from Democrats.

In a letter shared Tuesday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries urged Democrats to allow the GOP “to end the House Republican Civil War.”

“Given their unwillingness to break from MAGA extremism in an authentic and comprehensive manner, House Democratic leadership will vote yes on the pending Republican motion to Vacate the Chair,” he wrote.

My statement on the chaos, dysfunction and extremism of the House Republican Conference. pic.twitter.com/1AAeBiFtPH — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 3, 2023

Check back for updates to this developing story.