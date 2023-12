Censure vote WASHINGTON - MAY 18: Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., walks up the House steps of the Capitol on Thursday, May 18, 2023. The House has voted to censure him for pulling a fire alarm while Congress was in session. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag)

The House voted Thursday to censure Rep. Jamaal Bowman for pulling a fire alarm in a U.S. Capitol office building in September ahead of a vote on a stopgap spending bill.

The House voted 214-191 to censure Bowman, D-N.Y.

The House adopted H. Res. 914 by a vote of 214-191-5 present. https://t.co/hRnzC9vxqs — House Press Gallery (@HouseDailyPress) December 7, 2023

