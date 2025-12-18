Holiday hopes remain as Powerball hits $1.50B

Holiday wishes of a windfall are still alive after no one selected all of the correct Powerball numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing.

That means the jackpot rolls over once again to an estimated $1.50 billion annuity.

If a winner decides to take the lump sum cash payment, they will get $686.5 million.

The numbers drawn on Wednesday night were 25, 33, 53, 62, 66 with Power Ball 17. There was a 4x Power Play.

While no one matched all five numbers and the Power Ball, there were two winning tickets that matched five numbers and had the Power Play. Those were sold in Arizona and Massachusetts and were worth $2 million.

Six tickets matched five numbers but did not have the Power Play option, so they won $1 million. Those tickets were sold in Connecticut, New York (three tickets), Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

The next drawing is at 10:59 p.m. ET on Saturday. If someone wins, it will be the fifth-largest jackpot in the game’s history. The largest was $2.040 billion, won in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

The odds of winning the jackpot are1 in 292,201,338.00.

