‘He was very much deceased’: Homeowner defending wife uses knife to fatally cut gunman

AVON PARK, Fla. — A Florida homeowner defending his wounded wife used a 7-inch knife to attack an accused gunman, fatally cutting him “to pieces,” authorities said.

According to a Facebook video posted by Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman on May 17, Lindsey Glenn, 62, was “very much deceased by the time the deputies could get to him.”

The incident occurred on May 16 at about 8:30 p.m. EDT in Avon Park, located about 75 miles south of downtown Orlando.

Deputies responding to the scene found a man and woman, both 69 years old, suffering from “severe injuries,” the Miami Herald reported.

Glenn was found inside the victims’ home, according to the newspaper.

“It was discovered that Lindsey Glenn used a ruse to gain entry into the victims’ residence,” Blackman said in the video. “Once inside the residence, he produced a firearm and shot the female victim in the face. The male victim, seeing his wife shot, armed himself with what is described as a 7-inch garden knife.”

Blackman said the male victim then “went to work” with the knife, overpowering Glenn and killing him.

“Ultimately, the suspect Lindsey Glenn was cut to pieces,” Blackman said.

It was unclear how the male homeowner was injured, the Herald reported. He was treated at an area hospital and released, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman was hospitalized and was in stable condition, according to the newspaper.

“I would like to commend the male victim for his bravery and quick action in defending his wife and their home,” Blackman said. “We will pray for his wife that she has a fast and full recovery.”

Blackman said that Glenn had been convicted “at least 12 times” of robbery and burglary charges and served at least six terms in Florida’s state prison system.

According to state prison records, Glenn was first incarcerated at the state level in 1979.

