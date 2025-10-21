HBO Max announces rate hike across all platforms

The price hikes will go into effect immediately, although annual subscribers will not see an increase until they renew their plans.
Price hike: HBO Max announced price hikes across its streaming platforms. (David Jon/Getty Images for HBO Max)
Subscribers to HBO Max are going to pay more to watch the streaming service.

The Warner Bros. Discovery streaming platform said on Tuesday that it is raising prices across all of its plans, effective immediately.

The ad-supported base tier will rise to $10.99 per month, a $1 increase. The standard plan jumps by $1.50 and will now cost $18.49 monthly, while the premium plan will be $22.99, a $2 hike.

For subscribers who pay annually, the base tier will cost $109.99, a $10 increase. The yearly cost for a standard plan will be $184.99, a $15 increase; and the premium plan jumps to $229.99, a $22 boost.

The new rates go into effect immediately for new subscribers. Current monthly subscribers will receive a 30-day notice before their plans increase on or after Nov. 20.

Current yearly subscribers will not see an increase until they renew, and will be notified 30 days in advance.

HBO Max features series and films from HBO, Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios, Turner Classic Movies, A24, Studio Ghibli and others.

