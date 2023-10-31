Halloween: 9 safety tips for trick-or-treat

Safety tips FILE PHOTO: Make sure that trick-or-treating is safe and fun this Halloween. (Rawpixel/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The witching hour is close at hand and you’ll want to keep your little ghosts and goblins safe as they traverse the neighborhood looking for treats.

Here are 10 safety tips you should review before heading out for trick-or-treating:

1. Make sure trick-or-treaters can be seen and they can see

Many costumes may be dark and not easily seen once the sun goes down. Make sure kids have a flashlight or glow stick and add reflective tape to costumes and kids’ loot bags.

Also, SafeKids.org says to make sure masks don’t obstruct their views or use face paint/makeup instead of a mask.

2. All costumes and accessories should be fire-resistant, according to the National Safety Council.

3. Don’t wear decorative contact lenses that change how your eyes look unless given to you by an eye care professional, the Food and Drug Administration advises. You could injure your eyes.

4. Make sure adults know where kids will be. A responsible adult should accompany young children while going trick-or-treating. Make sure kids visit houses with a porch light on and never go inside a home, the Red Cross said.

5. Older kids can go out alone, but they need to tell adults where they are going and what route they will take, according to the NSC.

6. The organization says kids should stick to places they are familiar with, stay in well-lit areas and keep with their group of friends.

7. CBS News said kids should tell parents what time they expect to be home.

8. Walk on sidewalks or if there is no sidewalk, the edge of the roadway facing traffic.

9. Don’t eat candy while roaming the neighborhoods. Only eat it after an adult has taken a look at it to make sure it is safe, the Red Cross advises. Loose candy, open packages and items with brand names you don’t know should be thrown away.

