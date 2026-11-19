GTA VI: 43 soldiers will play game during ‘extended weekend’ as part of reenlistment deal

File photos. Soldiers at an Army base in Georgia were given the choice to play the new video game -- in exchange for a reenlistment promise.

U.S. Army soldiers at a Georgia base were given the chance to play the newly released “Grand Theft Auto VI” for an extended weekend beginning Thursday.

The tradeoff? Reenlistment for two to six more years, and dozens of soldiers took the deal.

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The offer was tendered to 130 members of the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion in Fort Stewart, The Washington Post reported. Forty-three accepted it and signed on for more duty.

According to a July memo verified by newspaper and signed by Lt. Col. Ryan Hodgson, who commands the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion at Fort Stewart, a “special four-day pass” to play “GTA VI” was available to any of the battalion’s soldiers who reenlisted between Aug. 1 and Nov. 14.

“GTA VI,” which arrived on PlayStation 5 and Xbox consoles at midnight local time worldwide on Thursday, was released 13 years after “GTA V.”

Dozens of soldiers in a Georgia-based U.S. Army battalion will get a four-day weekend to play “Grand Theft Auto VI.” All they had to give in return was two to six more years of their lives. https://t.co/2GbypqPLa7 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 18, 2026

According to Lt. Col. Angel Tomko, the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division spokesperson, soldiers generally already had reasons to sign up for more service, but the video game perk was a “cherry on top.”

“We want to retain the best talent and it’s a credit to the creativity of the career counselor within the organization to develop this unique opportunity surrounding the launch of this popular video game,” Tomko said in a statement, according to ABC News.

Tomko added that soldiers are often honored with special ceremonies when they reenlist, the Post reported. They include one in Anzio, Italy; another with the Atlanta Falcons; and others with tanks and helicopters.

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One soldier who reenlisted under the “GTA VI” incentive received more than $60,000 in bonuses, along with the four-day pass for the game’s launch, Tomko said.

Task & Purpose was the first outlet to report the incentive.

“Grand Theft Auto VI” was developed by Rockstar Games, ABC News reported. The game is set in Leonida, a fictionalized version of Florida that includes Vice City, the series’ stand-in for Miami. The game follows a couple styled in the mode of criminals Bonnie and Clyde.

The BBC reported that there were an estimated 12 million preorders generating $1.18 billion, but that information has not been confirmed by the game’s developer, Rockstar Games.

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