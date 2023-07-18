Grandparents charged with murder after 5-year-old girl dies A man and woman have been charged with first-degree murder after their 5-year-old granddaughter died last week in Park Forest, Illinois. (Park Forest Police Department /Park Forest Police Department)

PARK FOREST, Ill. — A man and woman have been charged with first-degree murder after their 5-year-old granddaughter died last week in Park Forest, Illinois.

In a news release, Park Forest Police Department said that on July 14 just before 11 p.m., officers and paramedics were called out to a house in the 300 block of Osage Street for a 5-year-old girl who was unresponsive.

Police say Klent Elwoods, 62, called 911 and allegedly admitted to abusing Jada and that she was unresponsive.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they performed CPR and transported the girl to the hospital. She was later airlifted to a hospital in Chicago. Police said the following day around 9 a.m., the girl identified as Jada Moore, died from her injuries.

Elwood and Lisa Jones, 57, were both taken into custody, police say.

While in custody, Elwood and Jones reportedly admitted to police that physically abusing Jada, WGN-TV reported.

Police indicated that Jada had signs of recent physical abuse and older signs, the news outlet reported.

On Sunday, Elwood and Jones were both charged with first-degree murder and appeared in bond court Monday, police say.

“The men and women of the Park Forest Police Department wish to express their deepest sympathy to Jada’s family and friends and grieve the tragic loss of this child’s life,” police said.