Google’s ‘Frightgeist’ ranks this year’s top 10 Halloween costumes

Halloween is looming and while we are still days away from Oct. 31, there are parties, trunk or treat and school parades to get ready for.

Google has launched its “Frightgeist” using data from its trending lists to see what costumes you’ll see the most of this year.

It may be no surprise, but “KPop Deamon Hunters” is dominating the list.

Rumi, Zoey, Mira, Jinu and Baby Saja are the top five costumes, Google predicted.

Here are the top 25 overall costumes:

Rumi (“KPop Demon Hunters”) Zoey (“KPop Demon Hunters”) Mira (“KPop Demon Hunters”) Jinu (“KPop Demon Hunters”) Baby Saja (“KPop Demon Hunters”) Chicken Jockey (“Minecraft) Labubu Derpy the Tiger (“KPop Demon Hunters”) Elphaba (“Wicked”) The Lorax Hamilton Nightwing Nurse (“Silent Hill”) Toothless (“How To Train Your Dragon”) Glinda (“Wicked”) Ladybug Gabby (“Gabby’s Dollhouse”) Supergirl Superman Donnie Darko Founding Father Pyramid Head Wednesday Cleo De Nile (“Monster High”) Lord Farquaad (“Shrek”)

For kids, Rumi is also No. 1 with a Labubu No. 3 before “KPop Demon Hunters” return for No. 3 to No. 7.

Top kid’s costumes:

Rumi (“KPop Demon Hunters”) Labubu Zoey (“KPop Demon Hunters”) Mira (“KPop Demon Hunters”) Jinu (“KPop Demon Hunters”) Baby Saja (“KPop Demon Hunters”) Derpy the Tiger (“KPop Demon Hunters”) Elphaba (“Wicked”) Demon Creeper (“Minecraft”) Toothless (“How To Train Your Dragon”) Chicken Jockey (“Minecraft) Race Car Driver The Lorax Glinda (“Wicked”)

For duos:

Astrid and Hiccup (“How To Train Your Dragon”) Starfire and Nightwing Plug and Outlet Shimmer and Shine Donkey and Dragon Thing 1 and Thing 2 Dr. Evil and Mini Me Chowder and Panini Beavis and Butthead Deer and Hunter Robin and Starfire Glinda and Elphaba Princess and the Pea Padme and Anakin Kanga and Roo

Google has also broken down the top five costumes for various cities in the U.S.

