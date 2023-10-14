Golfer Andy Bean, 11-time winner on PGA Tour, dead at 70

Andy Bean: The 11-time winner on the PGA Tour was an All-American in college at the University of Florida. (Augusta National/Getty Images)

Golfer Andy Bean, an 11-time winner on the PGA Tour, has died, the PGA Tour confirmed on Saturday. He was 70.

A cause of death was not given but Tour officials said he died in his hometown of Lakeland, Florida, NBC Sports reported. Bean had been recovering from double lung replacement surgery in late August in Orlando, Golfweek reported.

Born March 13, 1953, in LaFayette, Georgia, Bean earned All-America honors three times while playing college golf at the University of Florida, according to NBC Sports. He was part of the Florida team that won the NCAA team championship in 1973.

Golf lost a good one. Andy Bean passed away at 70. Gentle giant, Bermuda grass specialist with 4 of his 11 Ws in FL. Gator legend. Man of great faith, generous heart, loved fishing and family. Condolences to wife Debbie, their three children and all the grandkids. — Rich Lerner (@RichLernerGC) October 14, 2023

Bean turned pro in November 1975, qualifying for the PGA Tour while finishing his last quarter at Florida, the Lakeland Ledger reported.

He earned his first Tour victory two years later at the Doral-Eastern Open, according to his PGA Tour biography. He won three times in 1978 and then won at least once in six of the next eight seasons, according to NBC Sports.

His last Tour title came at the 1986 Byron Nelson Golf Classic, the news outlet reported.

Bean had 55 top-five finishes during his time on the PGA Tour, according to his biography. He finished second 15 times and had eight third-place finishes. He placed in the top 10 in 103 events.

He never won a PGA Tour major, but Bean placed second three times. He was alone in second place at the 1980 PGA Championship, and shared runner-up spots with Hale Irwin at the 1983 British Open and with Mike Reid and Curtis Strange at the 1989 PGA Championship, according to the PGA Tour.

Bean also had three wins on the tour’s senior circuit, the PGA Tour Champions, including the 2008 Charles Schwab Cup Championship when he was 55, NBC Sports reported. He also was a member of the 1979 and 1987 U.S. Ryder Cup teams, according to the news outlet.

Bean’s lungs had been badly damaged from a bout with COVID-19, according to a Sept. 1 post on Facebook by his friend, Alan Pope. He underwent surgery at Advent Health Hospital in Orlando on Aug. 31, Golfweek reported.

Former Tour member and fellow University of Florida alumnus Larry Rinker paid tribute to Bean on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“He was larger than life when I met him on a recruiting trip to Gainesville as a senior in high school,” Rinker wrote. “A kind and generous soul.”

So sad to hear of the passing of my friend and fellow Gator, Andy Bean. He was larger than life when I met him on a recruiting trip to Gainesville as a senior in high school. A kind and generous soul. Thoughts and prayers to Debbie and his children. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/f0xi2auEOb — Larry Rinker (@LarryRinker) October 14, 2023

Bean was inducted into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame in 1978 and was enshrined in the Florida Sports Hall of Fame two years later.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie, his three daughters and his grandchildren, according to NBC Sports.

