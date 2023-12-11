Golden Globes 2024: See the nominees

Golden Globe Awards A view of the Golden Globe Award trophy statue onstage before the 81st Golden Globe Awards nominations announcement at The Beverly Hilton on Dec. 11, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Hollywood awards season kicked off Monday with nominations announced for the Golden Globe Awards.

Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama announced the nominations on Monday morning. “Barbie” led film nominations with nine bids, followed by “Oppenheimer” with eight.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will mark the first ceremony under a group revamped following a scandal over a lack of diversity and other ethical issues, The Associated Press reported. Billionaire Todd Boehly’s Eldrige and Dick Clark Productions bought the Globes from the now-defunct Hollywood Foreign Press Association over the summer, according to organizers and Bloomberg News.

Two new categories will be part of the awards show in January: cinematic and box office achievement in motion pictures and best performance in stand-up comedy on television.

The award ceremony airs Jan. 7, 2024.

Here are the nominees:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

“Air”

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“May December”

“Poor Things”

Best Motion Picture - Animated

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Suzume”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Wish”

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

“Barbie”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″

“John Wick: Chapter 4″

“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1″

“Oppenheimer”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Fallen Leaves”

“Io Capitano”

“Past Lives”

“Society of the Snow”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Cailee Spaeny, “Priscilla”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Greta Lee, “Past Lives”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers”

Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn”

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Leonardo DiCaprio “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Alma Pöysti, “Fallen Leaves”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple (2023)”

Jennifer Lawrence, “No Hard Feelings”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Natalie Portman, “May December”

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Beau is Afraid”

Matt Damon, “Air”

Nicolas Cage, “Dream Scenario”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Timothée Chalamet, “Wonka”

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple (2023)”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Julianne Moore, “May December”

Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Charles Melton, “May December”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”

Best Director - Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Celine Song, “Past Lives”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Greta Gerwig, “Barbie”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

“Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen, from “She Came to Me”

“Dance the Night” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa and Caroline Ailin, from “Barbie”

“I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt from “Barbie”

“Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker, from “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz, from “Rustin”

What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, from “Barbie”

Best Television Series - Drama

“1923″

“The Crown”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Jury Duty”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

“All the Light We Cannot See”

“Beef”

“Daisy Jones and the Six”

“Fargo”

“Fellow Travelers”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Emma Stone, “The Curse”

Helen Mirren, “1923″

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Dominic West, “The Crown”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Love & Death”

Juno Temple, “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers”

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones and the Six”

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Sam Claflin, “Daisy Jones and the Six”

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Woody Harrelson, “White House Plumbers”

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Abby Elliott, “The Bear”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Ebon Moss–Bachrach, “The Bear”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

“Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”

“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

“Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”

“Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”

“Trevor Noah: Where Was I”

“Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

