Glynis Johns, British actress known for role in ‘Mary Poppins’ dies at 100

Tony-awarding winning stage and screen actress, Glynis Johns has died at the age of 100.

Johns’ manager, Mitch Clem, said she died at an assisted living facility in Los Angeles on Thursday from natural causes, according to The Associated Press.

Johns played the mother opposite of Julie Andrews in “Mary Poppins”, the AP reported.

Johns was known for her “husky, breathy voice, buoyant persona,” according to Variety.

She sang Stephen Sondheim’s “Sending in the Clowns,” for her role in “A Little Night Music,” and according to the Hollywood Reporter, Sondheim wrote that song for her. She also won Tony for her role, according to the Washington Post. She lost the part in the 1977 film version that went to Elizabeth Taylor, the AP reported.

“I’ve had other songs written for me, but nothing like that,” Johns told the AP in 1990. “It’s the greatest gift I’ve ever been given in the theater.” Others who sang Sondheim’s song included Frank Sinatra, Judy Collins, Barbra Streisand, Sarah Vaughan and Olivia Newton-John. It also was sung by Elijah Wood in the second season of “Yellowjackets” last year.

Johns was nominated for a Golden GLobe for her role in “The Champman Report” in 1962, the Hollywood Reporter said.

She was a talented actress, dancer, pianist and singer, the Hollywood Reporter said. Johns received a best supporting actress Oscar nomination for her role in “The Sundowners” in 1960.

