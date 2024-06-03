‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’: Cyndi Lauper announces final tour

More than 40 years after she became a household name, Cyndi Lauper announced that this year will be her final tour.
The singer/songwriter announced the tour on Monday morning, saying that she will headline arenas in 23 cities across North America, Variety reported.
Lauper, 71, didn’t say why she was calling it quits but may say something as she promotes “Let the Canary Sing,” a documentary about her four-decade career that premiers on Paramount+ this week. She will also cement her place in the entertainment industry with a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
The documentary will look at not only her long career, but also her “multicultural upbringing in Brooklyn and Queens to her abusive stepfather to her pre-solo-career success with Blue Angel,” USA Today reported.
A soundtrack for “Let the Canary Sing” will be released through Legacy Recordings, Consequence reported.
The tour is being called, what else, “The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour,” and is her first major tour in about 10 years.
It starts on Oct. 18 in Montreal and ends on Dec. 5 in Chicago.
An artist’s presale starts Tuesday and there will be other presales before the general sale starts at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.
The tour stops include:
- Oct. 18 - Montreal, Bell Centre
- Oct. 20 - Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
- Oct. 24 - Detroit, Fox Theatre
- Oct. 26 - Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- Oct. 27 - Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
- Oct. 30 - New York, Madison Square Garden
- Nov. 1 - Nashville, Tennessee, Bridgestone Arena
- Nov. 3 - Columbus, Ohio, Schottenstein Center
- Nov. 6 - Tampa, Florida, Amalie Arena
- Nov. 8 - Hollywood, Florida, Hard Rock Hollywood
- Nov. 10 - Atlanta, State Farm Arena
- Nov. 12 - Dallas, American Airlines Center
- Nov. 14 - Austin, Texas, Moody Center
- Nov. 16 - Houston, Toyota Center
- Nov. 19 - Phoenix, Footprint Center
- Nov. 20 - San Diego, Viejas Arena
- Nov. 23 - Los Angeles, Intuit Dome
- Nov. 24 - Palm Desert, California, Acrisure Arena
- Nov. 26 - San Francisco, Chase Center
- Nov. 30 - Portland, Oregon, Moda Center
- Dec. 1 - Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
- Dec. 4 - Minneapolis, Target Center
- Dec. 5 - Chicago, United Center
In addition to writing such hits as “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” “True Colors” and “Time After Time,” Lauper won a Tony Award for writing the music and lyrics for the Broadway show “Kinky Boots,” USA Today reported. When she won the Tony, the announcer said it was Lauper’s “first foray onto Broadway as a composer and lyricist” and was her first Tony Award. She had also co-starred in the 2006 production of the “Threepenny Opera.”
She is now working on a Broadway version of the hit movie “Working Girl” which she told USA Today will be on tour in 2025 and Broadway in 2026.
