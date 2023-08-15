‘Full House’ star Ashley Olsen, Louis Eisner welcome first child, reports say

Ashley Olsen: File photo. The former "Full House" star, seen with Matthew Morton, left, and husband Louis Eisner, reportedly gave birth several months ago. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for YES 20th Anniversary Gala)

Ashley Olsen reportedly has a fuller house.

The former child actor, who appeared with her twin sister Mary-Kate in the television series “Full House” from 1987 to 1995, reportedly gave birth to her first child several months ago, according to several media outlets.

Olsen, 37, and her husband, Louis Eisner, 35, were reportedly married in December 2022 in a private ceremony, according to People.

According to Us Weekly, a source told the entertainment website that “Ashley and Louis welcomed their son months ago and are thrilled to be parents.”

TMZ was the first outlet to report the birth.

Neither Olsen, who is now a fashion designer, producer, author and businesswoman, nor Eisner have commented on the arrival of their son, who was named Otto, according to Us Weekly.

Olsen, along with her sister, appeared in 192 of “Full House’s” 193 episodes, according to IMDb.com. They both began playing the part of Michelle Tanner in the series when they were 9 months old.

Olsen and Eisner, an artist and son of jewelry designer Lisa Eisner, have been linked since October 2017, but both have kept details of their lives private, People reported.