FTC sues Amazon, says company ‘duped’ customers into signing up for Prime

FTC sues Amazon FILE PHOTO: The Federal Trade Commission is suing Amazon over its Prime service. (Dongyu Xu/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against online retail giant Amazon, claiming the company tricked customers into signing up for its Amazon Prime program and then made it difficult to cancel their memberships.

>> Read more trending news

In the lawsuit, the FTC accused Amazon of having “knowingly duped millions of consumers into unknowingly enrolling in its Amazon Prime service.”

“For years, Amazon also knowingly complicated the cancellation process for Prime subscribers who sought to end their membership,” according to the lawsuit.

“Under significant pressure from the commission—and aware that its practices are legally indefensible—Amazon substantially revamped its Prime cancellation process for at least some subscribers shortly before the filing of his Complaint. However, prior to that time, the primary purpose of the Prime cancellation process was not to enable subscribers to cancel, but rather to thwart them.”

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!