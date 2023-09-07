Freddie Mercury’s piano used to compose Queen’s biggest hits sells for over $2M at auction Freddy Mercury’s piano that he used to compose Queen’s biggest hits such as “Bohemian Rhapsody” sold for over $2 million in an auction. Other items from his collection including costumes, artwork and original lyrics were also auctioned for sale, according to The Associated Press. (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images/Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

LONDON — Freddy Mercury’s piano that he used to compose Queen’s biggest hits such as “Bohemian Rhapsody” sold for over $2 million in an auction. Other items from his collection including costumes, artwork and original lyrics were also auctioned for sale, according to The Associated Press.

Mercury’s 1973 Yamaha G2 baby grand piano was one of 1,400 items sold at the Sotheby’s auction Wednesday all from his personal collection, according to the New York Times. The auction lasted four and a half hours, the AP reported.

That Yamaha piano was used to create a bunch of Queen’s hit songs, the Times reported. It was estimated to sell at the auction for at least $2.5 million but ended up selling at $2.2 million to an online bid.

Mercury’s friend, Mary Austin, was left with his house and possessions when he died in 1991, according to the AP. He died from AIDS-related pneumonia at 45. Austin is selling all of items that come out to be more than 1,400 items.

59 items of the collection sold for $15.4 million. Bidders from around 61 counties participated in the auction either in person, online or by phone, the AP reported.

The proceeds from the sale of a Cartier onyx and diamond ring that sold for $344,000 were to go to Elton John’s AIDS charity because according to the AP, the ring was a gift from John.

Other items in the collection will be sold either through live auctions this week or in three online auctions that are going on through Sept. 13, according to the Times.

Some of Mercury’s biggest hits aside from “Bohemian Rhapsody” included “Killer Queen” and “We Are the Champions,” according to the AP.

You can see the full list of Mercury’s items that were auctioned off on Sotheby’s website.





