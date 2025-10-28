‘Frasier’ star Kelsey Grammer,70, is new dad for eighth time

FILE PHOTO: Kelsey Grammer speaks onstage during a Gotham Screening of FRASIER Season 2 at Quad Cinema on September 16, 2024, in New York City. He recently announced that he has welcomed his eighth child. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Television and movie star Kelsey Grammer is once again a new dad.

The 70-year-old “Frasier” star announced on the “Pod Meets World” show that he and his wife, Kayte Walsh, welcomed a son in October.

The baby’s name is Christopher and is the fourth child the couple has had together. In all, Grammer has eight children.

Grammer and Walsh are parents to Faith, 13; Gabriel, 11; James, 8 and now Christopher, according to USA Today.

He has four adult children, Spencer, 41; Greer, 33; Mason, 24 and Jude, 21. He shares Mason and Jude with his ex-wife, Camille. Spencer’s mother is Grammer’s first wife, Doreen Alderman and Greer was born to his girlfriend, Barrie Buckner, according to ABC News.

He revels in having a large family that can come together.

“My children -- my young children, older children -- the happiest I ever am is if they’re all in the same room together,” Grammer told Variety last year. “My work has allowed me to be able to do that. It’s been painful and challenging and hard and tragic — all those things. But boy, it’s a great life. And I want to pass that on to them.”

Known for his role as Frasier Crane in “Cheers” and his own show “Frasier,” Grammer has portrayed Hank McCoy/Beast and will bring back the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film “Avengers: Doomsday” in one of his upcoming projects, according to IMDB. He is also the voice of Sideshow Bob on “The Simpsons.”

Grammer and Walsh married in 2011.

