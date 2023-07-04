Fort Worth shooting: 3 dead, 8 injured

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Forth Worth, Texas, are investigating a shooting that has left three people dead and at least eight people hurt.

WFAA reported that the shooting happened in the Como neighborhood of the city hours after the end of the annual ComoFest celebrations.

It happened just before midnight, CNN reported.

Police said they found several victims in a parking lot and it was difficult to respond to the wounded because people were trying to leave the area. Some victims were taken to hospitals by private vehicles while others were taken by ambulances, WFAA reported.

CNN reported that 10 of the people were adults, and one was a minor.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, two others died at area hospitals, CBS News reported.

It is not clear if the minor was among the dead or wounded, NBC News reported.

Police did not release the conditions of the eight others who were injured.

The investigation continues and police have not announced a motive or how many people opened fire. No arrests have been made.

This is the second time a shooting occurred after the neighborhood festival. A shooting happened in 2021 but no one was killed, WFAA reported.