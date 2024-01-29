Former MLB manager Jimy Williams dead at 80

Jimy Williams: The longtime baseball man had his best managerial success with the Red Sox, going 414-352 over five seasons. (Brian Bahr /Allsport)

Jimy Williams, who won Manager of the Year honors in 1999 and piloted three baseball teams over 12 seasons, died at the age of 80, the Boston Red Sox announced on Monday.

>> Read more trending news

The team made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling Williams “A true staple and leader” of the Red Sox. The team said that Williams died in Florida after a brief illness, WFXT-TV reported.

Williams had a 910-790 record with the Toronto Blue Jays (1986-89), Red Sox (1997-2001) and Houston Astros (2002-04), according to Baseball-Reference.com.

As the Red Sox manager from 1997-2001, Jimy Williams was a true staple and leader of the Red Sox.



We send our love to the Willams family. pic.twitter.com/HPRWGw4XqE — Red Sox (@RedSox) January 29, 2024

Williams led the Red Sox to the playoffs in 1998 and 1999, according to ESPN. He was named the American League Manager of the Year in 1999, a year after finishing second in voting the previous season. The Red Sox finished second in the A.L. three straight seasons (1998-2000).

He was fired after the 2001 season after a late-summer slump, Sports Illustrated reported.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Blue Jays Manager Jimy Williams. His impact on our organization will forever be remembered. ⁰⁰Our hearts go out to Jimy’s family and friends during this difficult time 💙 pic.twitter.com/7jQovwPqhm — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 29, 2024

Williams won two World Series rings -- in 1995 as a third-base coach of the Atlanta Braves and in 2008 as bench coach of the Philadelphia Phillies, according to ESPN.

Williams was the third base coach who waved Sid Bream home on Francisco Cabrera’s single in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series in 1992, WSB-TV reported. Bream’s slide sent the Braves to the World Series for the second straight season.

As a player, Williams appeared in parts of two seasons, getting into 14 games with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1966 and 1967, according to MLB.com.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Astros Manager Jimy Williams. Jimy spent three (2002-2004) of his 12 MLB seasons as the Astros Manager. We send our heartfelt condolences to Jimy’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ihP51rXuKu — Houston Astros (@astros) January 29, 2024

Born Oct. 4, 1943, in Santa Maria, California, Williams attended California State University at Fresno, according to Baseball-Reference.com. He began his minor league playing a career with Waterloo, a Red Sox affiliate in the Midwest League, in 1965.

He also managed in the minor leagues from 1974 to 1979, carving out a 441-382 record.





© Cox Media Group