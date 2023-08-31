Former Dallas Cowboys exec Gil Brandt dies

Gil Brandt FILE PHOTO: Gil Brandt during his enshrinement to the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2019 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt has died.

He was 91.

The team announced Brandt’s death Thursday morning.

Brandt was the team’s vice president of player personnel from 1960 to 1988. He was fired by Jerry Jones when Jones bought the team in 1989, ESPN reported.

Before joining America’s Team, Brandt had graduated from the University of Wisconsin. He became a part-time scout for the Los Angeles Rams, before going over to the San Francisco 49ers full-time in 1958.

He was the first chief talent scout for the Cowboys when they were created in 1960.

Brandt adopted the use of computers in scouting and evaluations and helped draft such iconic players as Roger Staubach and Herschel Walker. He also signed Drew Pearson, Cliff Harris and Everson Walls, the team said.

Brandt along with coach Tom Landry and general manager Tex Schramm, lead the team to 20 consecutive winning seasons and five Super Bowl appearances, winning the big game twice, ESPN reported.

Jones said in a news release announcing Brandt’s death:

“We are so deeply saddened by the passing of Gil Brandt – a true icon and pioneer of our sport. Gil was at the very core of the early success of the Dallas Cowboys and continued to serve as a great ambassador for the organization for decades beyond that. His contributions cemented his spot in the Ring of Honor. He was my friend and a mentor not only to me, but to countless executives, coaches, players and broadcasters across the National Football League, which rightfully earned him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame where his legacy will be celebrated forever.

“He was an innovator and set the standard for excellence in player acquisition. From the creation of the NFL Combine to revolutionizing the NFL Draft, Gil finished his over six-decade NFL career with an eye towards the future of the league and teaching fans about the sport he loved as a radio broadcaster. Gil was as good a storyteller as it gets, with a memory as sharp as a tack. His dedication to, and passion for, this game left a lasting impact on generations of Hall of Fame players and coaches. There are very few people that have been able to have the kind of generational impact that he did. Gil was as dedicated to growing this league and sport as anyone ever was, and we are all grateful and better for it.

“Our hearts go out to Gil’s wife, Sara, his son Hunter and all of Gil’s family and friends.”

Brandt was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a contributor in 2019 and was installed as part of the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor in 2018, ESPN reported.





