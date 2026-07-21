Former college, NFL player Javian Hawkins accused of arson

Former college and NFL running back Javian Hawkins was arrested on arson charges in Florida.

Javian Hawkins, a former college football running back at Louisville who played for the Atlanta Falcons during the 2021 preseason, is accused of setting fire to a business after he was fired, authorities said.

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According to Brevard County online court records, Hawkins, 26, of Titusville, Florida, was arrested on June 16. He was charged with one count of first-degree arson, three counts of second-degree arson, burglary of a dwelling while armed, and causing more than $1,000 of damage to a commercial property.

Hawkins was arrested by West Melbourne police, WFTV reported. Police alleged that Hawkins set fire to three fire trucks outside Tropic Care of Florida, a landscaping business, according to the television station.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers arriving at the scene observed two of the three vehicles “fully engulfed” by flames. The third vehicle was eventually consumed by flames, and the fire spread to the outer wall of the business while firefighters waited for the padlocked chain-link fence to be unlocked, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, Hawkins entered the premises, took gasoline from an unlocked work vehicle and set the others on fire.

Anthony Romano, the owner of the business, provided video footage to officers, the affidavit stated. Investigators determined that Hawkins was the man in the video and arrested him later in the day.

According to the affidavit, Hawkins, who had been employed by the company “off and on” for five years, had been fired on July 13.

“It’s an unfortunate situation, but I’m very fortunate to have great neighbors, and people have come together,” Romano told WFTV.

Hawkins starred at Cocoa High School in Florida and played collegiately at Louisville during the 2019 season, rushing for 1,525 yards and nine touchdowns while earning first-team All-ACC honors, WDRB reported. During the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, he rushed for 822 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games.

Hawkins was not drafted in 2021 but signed as a free agent with the Falcons. He later spent time with the Tennessee Titans and was a member of the Los Angeles Rams organization that won Super Bowl LVI, WDRB reported.

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