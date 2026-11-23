FILE PHOTO: Linebacker Tom Jackson #57 of the Denver Broncos smiles as he leaves the field after a game against the Buffalo Bills at Rich Stadium on October 21, 1984 in Orchard Park, New York. The Broncos defeated the Bills 37-7. Jackson died on Nov. 20 at the age of 75. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

A cornerstone of the Denver Broncos’ Orange Crush defense has died.

Tom Jackson was 75 years old.

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Jackson’s family said he died on Nov. 20, but it was not announced until Sunday at the start of ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown.” A cause of death was not shared, The Associated Press reported.

“Tom was so much more than an accomplished NFL analyst. There was nobody kinder, more thoughtful, more loyal or more engaging than him. And when it came to laughter, Tom’s was frequent and unmistakable,” his friend and co-host Chris Berman said. “Tom was my best friend professionally and personally. If you ever met him or just knew him from watching ESPN, he was your best friend, too.”

Tom Jackson Tom Jackson, seen with Chris Berman, has died at the age of 75. (ESPN)

Jackson, according to Berman, visited ESPN a few weeks ago and the pair spoke on Tuesday.

The Broncos held a moment of silence in Jackson’s honor. The team also showed a tribute to their long-time defensive back during their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Broncos won, 38-24 and said they would give a game ball to Jackson’s family, ESPN reported.

“The Denver Broncos are heartbroken by the passing of Ring of Fame linebacker Tom Jackson, a cornerstone of the legendary Orange Crush defense and one of the most beloved players in franchise history,” the Broncos said in a statement.

Jackson was selected as a fourth-round draft pick from Louisville in 1973 and led the team to its first Super Bowl appearance in 1977. He started 177 games for the Broncos during his career spanning 1973 to 1986. In all, he played 191 regular-season NFL games, ESPN reported. Jackson played in 10 playoff games with the team. He retired after the team’s second Super Bowl appearance.

He was a first-team All-Pro in 1977, second-team in 1978, and was a three-time Pro Bowler.

After leaving the field, he joined ESPN in 1987 and was part of “Sunday NFL Countdown” and “NFL Primetime.” He left the network in 2016 before returning in 2019 for a brief stint on an online version of “NFL Primetime.”

“I can remember coming from games and waiting in a rush to get home, to watch ‘Primetime’ because all I wanted to know was, what were you and Tom Jackson gonna say about one, the team?” Randy Moss, Hall of Fame wide receiver turned ESPN analyst, told Berman, according to the AP. The only named studio at ESPN’s Connecticut campus is named for Berman and Jackson.

NBC’s “Football Night in America” also honored Jackson’s memory and career, with host Maria Taylor saying, “Before there was a ‘Football Night in America’, there was ‘NFL Primetime,’ where TJ and Chris Berman set the standard for an NFL highlight show. It’s a standard that we look to every single Sunday.”

He was given the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015, CNN reported.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called Jackson “an outstanding player whose toughness and leadership helped define an era of Broncos football. He brought credibility, passion and humor to everything he did, and generations of fans came to know him through his work at ESPN.”

Jackson leaves behind his wife and two daughters, according to CNN.

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