Florence Pugh struck in face by thrown object while promoting ‘Dune: Part Two’

Florence Pugh: The actress is the latest celebrity to be struck by an object thrown by a fan. ( Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Actress Florence Pugh was struck in the face with a thrown object on Sunday while promoting her upcoming movie, “Dune: Part Two” in Brazil.

Pugh, 27, is the latest celebrity to be hit with an object thrown by an overzealous fan.

The “Oppenheimer” actress was in São Paulo at the fan event CCXP 2023 over the weekend, the Los Angeles Times reported. Pugh had joined co-stars Zendaya, Austin Butler and Timothée Chalamet to promote the “Dune” whose release date was pushed back to March 2024.

Someone threw something at Florence Pugh and hit her in the face at #CCXP23 pic.twitter.com/aWB7J0gOyV — Timmytea (@timmostea) December 3, 2023

Pugh was posing for photographs with her co-stars when she was struck by the object, according to CNN. It was unclear who in the audience threw the object.

Pugh flinched after the item, which resembled a pen, struck the actress in her right eye, the Times reported. She then bent down to examine the object, according to the newspaper.

Videos on social media appeared to show Pugh hit by the object while her co-stars reacted, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Pugh is a newcomer to the “Dune” franchise. She plays Princess Irulan in the movie, according to ABC News.

Neither representatives for Pugh nor CCXP immediately responded to the Times’ request for comment on Monday.

Over the past few months, several entertainers have been hit by objects thrown by fans during performances.

Harry Styles was also hit in the eye during a concert in Vienna, Austria, in July.

On June 18, Bebe Rexha needed stitches after she was struck by a cellphone tossed by a concertgoer in New York City, hitting her in the head, Rolling Stone reported.

Days later during a show in Los Angeles, Ava Max was slapped in the face when a concertgoer rushed the stage, according to the magazine. During an early July show in London’s Hyde Park, a fan appeared to have thrown their mother’s ashes at singer Pink, and days later, Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye by a bracelet, Rolling Stone reported.

