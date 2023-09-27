Flight attendant found dead with cloth in mouth in Philadelphia Airport hotel room

Hotel room death: Police in Philadelphia found a flight attendant dead in an airport hotel room on Monday. (Chalabala/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PHILADELPHIA — A flight attendant was found dead in a Philadelphia Airport hotel with a cloth in her mouth, authorities said.

Cleaning workers at the Philadelphia Airport Marriott found the 66-year-old woman in a room at about 10:41 p.m. EDT on Monday, WPVI-TV reported.

Investigators said that the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and she was discovered with “a cloth in her mouth,” according to WCAU-TV.

On Tuesday, officials confirmed that the woman was employed as a flight attendant for American Airlines, the television station reported.

The woman’s identity has not been released but police said she is from Las Vegas, according to KYW-TV.

Her cause of death has not been determined, WPVI reported.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told WCAU that the woman’s death was “suspicious” and that an investigation was ongoing. He added that the woman was believed to have suffered a “sudden death” and there were no signs of forced entry into the hotel room.

The woman was also“on several medications,” Small told the television station.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were found in the hotel room, KYW reported.

