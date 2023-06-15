Firefighters rescue kittens from storm drain

Kittens rescued Firefighters in Indiana rescued kittens from a storm drain. (Carmel Fire /Twitter)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Firefighters in Indiana made a daring, make that a darling, rescue on Thursday.

>> Read more trending news

Fire crews from Carmel Fire in Carmel, Indiana, answered the call to rescue a family of kittens who had become stuck in a storm drain.

According to the fire department’s tweet, they don’t know how the kittens got down there but they were able to pull them all out to safety. there was some water that had collected where the kittens were stuck.

In all the fire department saved six kittens, WISH reported.

WXIN said the kittens were all OK

Firefighters say they’re used to pulling ducklings from drains but not kittens.

The babies were taken to the Hamilton County Humane Society, the fire department said.

The Humane Society confirmed with Cox Media Group National Content Desk that the kittens are among the animals at the shelter. The shelter has so many kittens that they’re running out of food, according to a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon. See the links below if you would like to help, or visit the society’s Facebook page.

Latest headlines:
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!