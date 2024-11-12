Feds open probe over engine failures in 1.4 million Hondas, Acuras

Honda logo

NHTSA investigation FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA has opened a probe into engine failures in 1.4 million Honda and Acura vehicles. (JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation after reports that engines can fail in more than a million Honda and Acura vehicles.

Read more trending news

The inquiry is looking at 2016 through 2020 Honda Pilot and Acura MDX, 2018 through 2020 Honda Odyssey and Acura TLX, and 2017 to 2019 Honda Ridgeline, The Associated Press reported. In all, more than 1.4 million vehicles are part of the investigation, the agency said.

The connecting rod bearings on vehicles with 3.5-liter V6 engines can fail and cause the engine to stop working.

This isn’t the first time the issue has been included in an alert. Honda recalled 250,000 vehicles last November to fix the issue.

The NHTSA Office of Defects Investigation will look at how bad the problem is with vehicles that were not part of that recall. The agency said it has had 173 reports of engine failures. One involved a crash.

“All 173 VOQs display failures that have characteristics consistent with those addressed in recall 23V-751 but are out of the scope of the recall,” the NHTSA said.

Honda said it will cooperate with the NHTSA, the AP reported.

Latest recalls:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!