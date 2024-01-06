FDA: Lead contaminated applesauce pouches also contained another possible toxic substance

Applesauce recall The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of three brands of cinnamon applesauce pouches due to elevated lead levels on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (Food and Drug Administration)

U.S. officials say that another possible toxic substance, chromium, was found in the recalled applesauce pouches that were found to be contaminated with lead.

The United States Food and Drug Administration said that investigators reportedly found a “high level” of chromium in the WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree and in the cinnamon collected at the Austrofoods Facility where the pouches were made, according to The Associated Press.

the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that there are 287 confirmed, probable or suspected lead poisonings in 37 states since the outbreak first started last October, according to the AP. The FDA reported that at least one adult had reported high blood lead levels. The average median age for those sickened by the recalled pouches is one.

The agency said that people who have eaten the recalled products and had had elevated blood lead levels have been exposed to chromium and should contact their healthcare provider.

Symptoms of chromium exposure from eating contaminated food can vary and some may have no symptoms, the FDA said.

“Acute ingestion of chromium exceeding dietary recommendations may result in abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, anemia, renal and hepatic dysfunction,” can be some of the symptoms, according to the FDA.

It is unclear what kind of chromium was found in the products, investigators with the FDA said, according to the AP. Chromium is a naturally occurring element. It can be found in traces in the diet of a human. Chromium III is an essential nutrient. Chromium VI is known to cause cancer.

Investigators believe the lead found in the applesauce pouches, which were made in Ecuador, came from the cinnamon. Authorities in the U.S. and Ecuador said the company Negasmart supplied the spice to food manufacturer Austrofoods.

Negasmart “is currently under an Ecuadorian administrative sanctions process to determine the responsible party for the contamination,” officials with the FDA said last month.

In October, WanaBana recalled all its apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches. The company later expanded the recall to include some Schnucks and Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches.

Illnesses believed to be linked to the applesauce recall have been reported in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin, according to officials.

