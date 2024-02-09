FCC declares AI-generated robocalls are illegal

The Federal Communications Commission announced Thursday that it has outlawed unsolicited artificial intelligence robocalls.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The FCC said artificial intelligence-generated voices used in robocalls are prohibited, according to The Wall Street Journal. The reason falls under the 1991 Telephone Consumer Protection Act. This act is designed to restrict calls that use prerecorded voices or AI to be used as a marketing ploy.

“Bad actors are using AI-generated voices in unsolicited robocalls to extort vulnerable family members, imitate celebrities and misinform votes,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel stated, according to CBS News. “State attorneys general will now have new tools to crack down on these scams and ensure the public is protected from fraud and misinformation.”

The FCC said that if people want to send robocalls they “must obtain prior express consent from the called party before making a call that utilizes artificial or prerecorded voice simulated or generated through AI technology,” CNN reported.

The ruling was unanimous, according to The Associated Press. It comes after authorities in New Hampshire have been investigating AI-generated robocalls that use President Biden’s voice. Biden’s voice reportedly tried to get people to not vote in New Hampshire’s primary election last month.

“Scammers are increasingly using AI to make it sound like calls are coming from celebrities, elected officials, or even your own friends and family. Also called voice cloning, these technologies emulate recognizable voices for robocalls to consumers and are often used to spread misinformation, endorse products, or steal money and personal information,” the FCC said on Facebook.

The FCC provided tips for consumers that can be found on its website to help avoid robocall or robotext scams. This included registering your phone number with the Do No Call List as well as how to file a complaint with the FCC.

