Father dies while helping son move into college dorm

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — A father died after he helped his son move into his dorm room at Arkansas State University over the weekend.

According to an incident report from Arkansas State University police officers obtained by KARK, officers were called to the 2500 block of Danne Avenue on campus around 10 a.m. Saturday about a man who was not breathing.

When officers arrived, they found Jeremy Tillman, 45, on the ground, according to the news outlet. Multiple rounds of CPR were given to him.

Tillman was transported to the hospital where he later died, KAIT reported.

Arkansas State University released a statement that was obtained by the news outlet.

“Chancellor Todd Shields and Arkansas State University extend deepest condolences to student Jace Tillman. The university community will continue to support Jace and keep his family in their thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,” the university said.

Tillman’s fiancé, Elizabeth Goodson told KARK that he possibly may have been “strained too hard.”

“He came through the door and he was in obvious distress,” Goodson added, according to the news outlet. “He just had a very sudden medical event as we were moving things in. The couple reportedly had gotten engaged two months before his death and they had a blended family of 11 children.