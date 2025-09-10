Family to welcome first baby girl in 108 years

A family in Texas is going to welcome the first girl born into the family in more than a century.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The boys’ only club will soon be coming to an end in one family after a century.

The first baby girl in 108 years will be welcomed to the Sherman family, KRIV reported.

Michael Sherman and his wife, Joacquia Sherman, are having a daughter.

“I never thought this day would come — to be the first ‘girl dad’ in more than a century is humbling and exciting," Michael Sherman told KRIV.

He said the last girl born into the family was to his great-great aunt Orah Bell Sherman, who was born in 1917, KTRK reported.

“She was a trailblazer in Atlanta,” Michael Sherman said. “She dealt with the civil rights during the civil rights time. She met a lot of civil rights leaders, and she made an impact in Atlanta.”

They said news of a baby girl came as a surprise.

“We didn’t think it was quite possible for us to even have a girl, so, I just knew if we had another child, it was going to be a boy, so I was very surprised,” Joacquia Sherman said, according to “Good Morning America.”

They are already parents to a son, of course, 5-year-old Mekhai.

“I think he’ll be a great big brother and a great leader. He’s definitely looking forward to meeting his new sister,” Michael Sherman said.

The baby is expected to be born in March. The family is checking to see if they broke a Guinness World Record, KTRK reported.

