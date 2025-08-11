Explosion reported at Pennsylvania mill, several injured

Several people appear to have been injured at a mill in Western Pennsylvania.

WPXI reported that emergency crews were sent to a reported explosion at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works.

The mill is located along the Monongahela River south of Pittsburgh.

Coke, according to PACokeOvens.org, “is a fuel used in the steelmaking process that is created by heating coal in the absence of air."

It heats pulverized coal to high temperatures over a long period. The process is called “thermal distillation.” Typically, it is heated for 15 to 18 hours but can take as long as 36 hours with temperatures normally between 1,650 and 2,000 degrees, the organization said.

Several helicopters were at the scene as a mass casualty event was declared.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the plant in a photo posted to social media by WPXI.

BREAKING NEWS: A mass casualty incident has been declared to allow for additional EMS resources from across the region to respond. Posted by WPXI-TV Pittsburgh on Monday, August 11, 2025

