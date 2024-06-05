Ex-husband of ‘Real Housewives’ star convicted of hiring man to assault woman’s boyfriend

Dina Cantin: The former husband of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member was convicted on charges that he hired a reputed member of the Lucchese crime family to assault the woman’s boyfriend in exchange for a free wedding reception. (Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

NEWARK, N.J. — The former husband of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member Dina Cantin was convicted Tuesday on charges that he hired a reputed member of the Lucchese crime family to assault the woman’s boyfriend in exchange for a free wedding reception.

Thomas Manzo, 59, of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, was found guilty of committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity, conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering resulting in serious bodily injury and falsifying and concealing documents related to a federal investigation, the Bergen Record and NJ.com reported. Manzo is the owner of The Brownstone banquet hall in Paterson, according to the Record.

Dina Cantin was known as Dina Marzo on the reality television show. She appeared in 47 episodes from 2009 to 2023, according to IMDb.com.

Manzo faces up to 46 years in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 15, according to The Associated Press.

The suspected member of the Lucchese family, John Perna, was given a free wedding reception at The Brownstone in August 2015, a month after the alleged attack on Cantin’s boyfriend, who is now her husband, the Record reported.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey, the attack was carried out on July 18, 2015, ABC News reported.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, Manzo hired Perna “to carry out a vicious assault on his ex-wife’s then-boyfriend, causing the victim to suffer significant injuries.”

Court records stated that Manzo had been “upset” about his ex-wife’s new relationship and wanted the attack to “leave a permanent facial scar,” ABC News reported.

Perna pleaded guilty to committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity and was sentenced to 30 months in prison, according to the Record.

Perna was released from prison in August 2023, federal prison records show.

“The facts and circumstances in this case read like something from a bad TV crime drama, but the evidence and testimony presented in court prove it was reality,” FBI agent in charge, James E. Dennehy said in a statement. “We truly hope the victims in this investigation can move on with their lives and forget about Manzo and his criminal mafia bedfellows.”

