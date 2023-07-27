‘Everyone’s doing great:’ LeBron James breaks silence on his son’s condition

Lebron James breaks silence on son LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a picture with his family at the end of the game, (L-R) Bronny James, Bryce James, Zhuri James Savannah James and Gloria James, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar's career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke his silence Thursday with a tweet about his son, Bronny, who suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” James posted on Twitter Thursday. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang.”

On Tuesday, when Bronny’s cardiac arrest incident was reported, his family released a statement asking for fans and supporters to respect their privacy.

A spokesperson for LeBron James and his family released a statement Tuesday saying, “Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

The younger James is a 6′3′' guard and incoming freshman at USC. His father has said he has put off retiring in the hopes the two could play together in the NBA. Bronny James would be eligible to enter the NBA draft after one year at USC.

What caused the cardiac arrest is not yet known publically.

According to a report from CNN, Bronny had a cardiac screening several months ago as part of a program for prospective NBA players, and the test revealed no abnormalities.