Escaped Pennsylvania prisoner Danelo Cavalcante captured

Danelo Cavalcante Pennsylvania State Police released these images of escaped Chester County Prison inmate Danelo Cavalcante on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Pennsylvania State Police)

Authorities announced the capture Wednesday of convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante two weeks after he escaped from a Pennsylvania prison.

>> Read more trending news

Pennsylvania State Police said they will share more information at a news conference on Wednesday morning.

A press conference announcing details of THE CAPTURE of Danelo Cavalcante is scheduled for 9:30am at the Po-Mar-Lin Fire company, 36 Firehouse Drive, Kennett Square, PA. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 13, 2023

Hundreds of law enforcement officials searched for Cavalcante, 34, after he escaped Aug. 31 from Chester County Prison.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group