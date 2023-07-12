Emmy nominations announced

Emmy nominations announced The cast of "Abbott Elementary" Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Warren, Chris Perfetti and William Stanford pose with the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series during the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 26, 2023. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images/AFP via Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk


Nominees for the 75th anniversary Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday in an online broadcast.

>> Read more trending news

Emmy Award-nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chair Frank Scherma announced the nominees in the academy’s major categories.

“It’s been another transformational year in this platinum age of television that has delivered a diverse range of extraordinary programming,” Scherma in a said statement. “We are delighted to have Yvette help us celebrate our 75th anniversary as we honor the exceptional shows, innovators, storytellers, and talent whose work has entertained and connected us this season.”

The 75th Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 18 from the Peacock (formerly Microsoft) Theater in Los Angeles.

Below are the nominations:

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!