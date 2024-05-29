Eminem releasing new single, ‘Houdini’: ‘I’m gonna make my career disappear’

Eminem: The rapper announced that the first single from his upcoming album will be released on Friday. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Rapper Eminem announced that the first single off his upcoming album will be “Houdini.”

The single, from this summer’s “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce),” will be released by the 2022 Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee on Friday, Variety reported.

The 15-time Grammy Award winner teased the single in a new video posted to his Instagram account on Tuesday, according to The Detroit News. He announced earlier this month that his 12th studio album would be released and dropped several hints about the first single.

In the video posted to Instagram, the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, opens a FaceTime video with illusionist David Blaine and talks about a collaboration, Variety reported.

“Hey, what’s going on, Marshall,” the magician asks.

The rapper tells Blaine that he needs “help with something and then asks, “How far can we go with this magic? Can we do a stunt or something?”

Blaine responds by drinking a glass of wine while walking through a cafe and then taking a bite out of the glass. Patrons in the cafe can be heard gasping as the glass shatters in Blaine’s mouth, Billboard reported.

“Well for my last trick, I’m going to make my career disappear,” Eminem says, ending the conversation.

“Wait, what?” Blaine responds.

The video ends with the “Houdini” title and a snippet of an instrumental, followed by Friday’s date.

Eminem published an “obituary” for Slim Shady, his alter ego, earlier this month in the Detroit Free Press.

The quarter-page announcement had the header “OBITUARIES” and a headline that read “Slim Shady Made Lasting Impressions” and a subhead of “Fans ‘Will Never Forget’ Controversial Rapper.”

